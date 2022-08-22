News you can trust since 1849
Take your partners for these retro South Tyneside scenes.
10 South Tyneside dancing scenes from years past to get you in the Strictly mood as show makes return

It’s almost time to get into the Strictly spirit once more.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:12 pm

The TV dance hit will be with us early next month and that means more glitzy gowns, smart suits and mega dance moves.

To get you into the ballroom spirit, here are 10 South Tyneside dance scenes which might bring back wonderful memories.

Were you dancing at Primrose Community Association in 2009, enjoying the Sutton Hall tea dance in 2013, or getting into period costume for a tea dance at Bamburgh Grove in 2016?

Whether you were or not, keep dancing back to these retro Gazette scenes.

1. Perfectly retro at Primrose

A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part?

2. Dancing back to 2016

A tea dance at Bamburgh Grove for residents in 2016. Remember this?

3. Fun at the festival

An Older People's Tea Dance Festival in 2012. Audrey Ransome, Norman Cheesman, Thelma Musgrave and Simon Handy got our photographer's attention.

4. Looking great in 2016

Look at the fantastic outfits for the tea dance at Bamburgh Grove in 2016.

