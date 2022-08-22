10 South Tyneside dancing scenes from years past to get you in the Strictly mood as show makes return
It’s almost time to get into the Strictly spirit once more.
The TV dance hit will be with us early next month and that means more glitzy gowns, smart suits and mega dance moves.
To get you into the ballroom spirit, here are 10 South Tyneside dance scenes which might bring back wonderful memories.
Were you dancing at Primrose Community Association in 2009, enjoying the Sutton Hall tea dance in 2013, or getting into period costume for a tea dance at Bamburgh Grove in 2016?
Whether you were or not, keep dancing back to these retro Gazette scenes.
