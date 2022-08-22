10 South Tyneside dancing scenes from years past to get you in the Strictly mood as show makes return

The TV dance hit will be with us early next month and that means more glitzy gowns, smart suits and mega dance moves.

To get you into the ballroom spirit, here are 10 South Tyneside dance scenes which might bring back wonderful memories.

Were you dancing at Primrose Community Association in 2009, enjoying the Sutton Hall tea dance in 2013, or getting into period costume for a tea dance at Bamburgh Grove in 2016?

Whether you were or not, keep dancing back to these retro Gazette scenes.

1. Perfectly retro at Primrose A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. Dancing back to 2016 A tea dance at Bamburgh Grove for residents in 2016. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Fun at the festival An Older People's Tea Dance Festival in 2012. Audrey Ransome, Norman Cheesman, Thelma Musgrave and Simon Handy got our photographer's attention. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Looking great in 2016 Look at the fantastic outfits for the tea dance at Bamburgh Grove in 2016. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales