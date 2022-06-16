10 years ago today! 9 photos from the day you watched the Olympic torch parade in South Tyneside

Tens of thousands of you turned out to get a glimpse of the relay which took the torch on its slow journey to London for the 2012 games.

From Shields town centre to Souter and Whitburn, the crowds were everywhere for the historic parade.

Did we get you on camera? Take a look at these memorable photos.

1. Ready and waiting in Penshaw Standing room only at Penshaw for the Olympic torch parade. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. Flags galore Wrapped up against the rain in Penshaw. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. High fives in Penshaw One of the police motorcyclists pictured greeting the crowds at Penshaw. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

4. On the bridge Waiting patiently on the Wearmouth Bridge. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales