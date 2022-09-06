News you can trust since 1849
Great reminders of a special day in 2019.
11 amazing photos from the last time the Great North Run finished in South Shields

It’s back! The Great North Run will finish at South Shields this weekend – just like it did in these photos from the last time you crossed the finish line on the seafront.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:58 pm

As you make your final preparations for the 13-mile challenge on Sunday, here is some inspiration from 2019.

Ahh the memories! Of the cheering crowds, the relief as you drop down the steep hill and turn on to the sea front and the final run for home.

The fancy dress outfits and the pride as you collect your medal.

Re-live it all from these reminders of the last time you crossed the finish line in South Shields.

1. Such an achievement

Sunshine memories of the 2019 Great North Run.

Photo: sg

2. Thumbs-up after the race

Great North Run 2019 finishers. Were you among them?

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. A super effort

They did incredibly well but who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Elated in Shields

So many emotions at the finish.

Photo: Tim Richardson

