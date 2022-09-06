11 amazing photos from the last time the Great North Run finished in South Shields
It’s back! The Great North Run will finish at South Shields this weekend – just like it did in these photos from the last time you crossed the finish line on the seafront.
As you make your final preparations for the 13-mile challenge on Sunday, here is some inspiration from 2019.
Ahh the memories! Of the cheering crowds, the relief as you drop down the steep hill and turn on to the sea front and the final run for home.
The fancy dress outfits and the pride as you collect your medal.
Re-live it all from these reminders of the last time you crossed the finish line in South Shields.
