Have fun as you reminisce on a great Atlantic night out. Photos: Wayne Groves.

11 fun-filled pictures from a rodeo night at Atlantic in South Shields in 2004

Now that’s what we call a night out!

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 11:48 am

It was rodeo time at Atlantic in 2004 and here are the pictures to prove it.

Club goers had a great time as they tried out their Wild West skills 18 years ago. What a great occasion and we hope these photos, which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, bring back plenty of memories for you.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Showing how it's done

Rodeo skills on show right there. Remember this?



2. Loads of laughs

In the saddle at Atlantic. Does this bring back happy memories?



3. Taking a tumble

We are loving the memories from Atlantic.



4. Doing it in style

Smart and skilful but do you recognise the man in the saddle?



