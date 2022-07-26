12 photos to remind you of Lukes Lane scenes in the past.
11 Lukes Lane retro photos as we put the spotlight on another South Tyneside neighbourhood

We love putting the spotlight on your neighbourhoods and we are doing it once again.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 2:35 pm

This time, it’s Lukes Lane which gets our attention and we hope you love our selection of fundays, dancing, football and even a Mad March hair day.

Intrigued? Find out more by browsing through this selection from the Shields Gazette archives and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Meeting the stars

Piglet and Winnie the Pooh come face to face with Callum Lydon and Shane Elliott at a family day at Lukes Lane Community Centre. Remember this from 2011?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. Happy hair day!

Lukes Lane Community School held a Mad March Hair Day in 2011. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Coffee time in 2011

Lukes Lane CC cafe open for the summer holidays in 2011 with Diane Braithwaite and Kym Lockney in the picture.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Action from 2004

Jarrovians against South Tyneside College at Lukes Lane in a rugby match from 18 years ago.

Photo: TR

