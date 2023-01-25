11 memories from St Bede's RC Primary School in South Shields - re-live these days of cricket, chess, and stars of the week
Did you love a game of chess at St Bede’s RC Primary in your day?
How about a stint at the crease for a game of Kwik Cricket or appearing on stage in the school Nativity. We have got it all in our selection of 11 photos from the Shields Gazette archives.
We have got Mrs Mason’s reception class from 2006 and children picking up Star Of The Week awards in 2008.
It’s a great mix of memories but why not found out for yourself with a browse through these retro scenes.
