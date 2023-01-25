News you can trust since 1849
Classroom memories from St Bede's School in South Shields.
11 memories from St Bede's RC Primary School in South Shields - re-live these days of cricket, chess, and stars of the week

Did you love a game of chess at St Bede’s RC Primary in your day?

By Chris Cordner
4 hours ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:57pm

How about a stint at the crease for a game of Kwik Cricket or appearing on stage in the school Nativity. We have got it all in our selection of 11 photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

We have got Mrs Mason’s reception class from 2006 and children picking up Star Of The Week awards in 2008.

It’s a great mix of memories but why not found out for yourself with a browse through these retro scenes.

1. Masters in the making

Enjoying a game of chess in 2008. Remember this?

2. A class line-up from 2006

Mrs Mason's reception class from 17 years ago. We hope you spot someone you know.

3. Champions in 2008

These pupils were the winners of a Kwik Cricket competition 15 years ago.

4. A day of celebration

These pupils were celebrating their Key Stage 2 results in 2009.

