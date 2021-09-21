11 photos of faces in the crowds at the Best of South Tyneside Awards - are you among them?

And the world has certainly changed since we last gathered to honour the heroes who make a difference in the borough.
We have enjoyed nights to remember and we have the photo evidence to prove it.
So if you were at one of the awards nights from 2015 to 2019, there’s a chance you could be pictured in one of these Shields Gazette archive images.
Let’s re-live the memories of some great events.
And once you have done that, why not put a hero in the running for honours this year?
You can find out how to enter by visiting https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/
Page 1 of 3