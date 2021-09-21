11 photos of faces in the crowds at the Best of South Tyneside Awards - are you among them?

And the world has certainly changed since we last gathered to honour the heroes who make a difference in the borough.

We have enjoyed nights to remember and we have the photo evidence to prove it.

So if you were at one of the awards nights from 2015 to 2019, there’s a chance you could be pictured in one of these Shields Gazette archive images.

Let’s re-live the memories of some great events.

And once you have done that, why not put a hero in the running for honours this year?

You can find out how to enter by visiting https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

1. Quality memories from 2015 All smiles at the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2015. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Ready for a special event The drinks reception at the 2015 awards. Were you there? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. What a turnout in 2016 Guests attend the Shield Gazette's Best of South Tyneside Awards at the Quality Hotel in Boldon in 2016. But are you pictured? Photo: David James Wood Photo Sales

4. Memories from 2016 Guests enjoying the entertainment at the 2016 awards night. Photo: David James Wood Photo Sales