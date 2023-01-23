News you can trust since 1849
Reception class scene you might remember from 2013.
11 pictures of children on their first days at South Shields and Hebburn schools from over the years

It’s ten years since the school journey started for these South Tyneside children.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:56pm

We’ve got pictures from Mrs Brenen’s class at Westoe Crown, Miss Hall’s at Holy Trinity, and Miss Robinson’s at Hebburn Lakes.

You might know a familiar face in our photos from Mrs Field’s class at Marine Park, Mrs McDonald’s at Seaview and Mrs Pickering’s at St Gregory’s.

Have a look. There’s a memory or two in store.

1. Ashley Primary School

Ashley Primary School in 2013 and here is Mrs Morton's reception class.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. Marine Park Primary

How many faces do you recognise in Mrs Field's reception class at Marine Park Primary?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Jarrow Cross C of E Primary

The reception class of Mrs Watson at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School 10 years ago.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Fellgate Primary

Looking smart in Mrs Malone's reception class at Fellgate Primary School.

Photo: Stu Norton

