11 pictures of Jarrow Festival fun from years gone by as we get ready for a 2022 Royal twist

After two years on ice due to Covid, the team organisers are planning to bring the much-loved Jarrow Festival back for 2022.
It will be 10 days of town wide fun and will include events to help mark 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The festival will run from Friday, 27 May – Sunday, 5 June with a range of events including sports camps, teddy bears picnic, art exhibitions, arts and craft workshops and more.
Why not get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at the festival’s fun events in the past.
We’ve got bands, a rabbit, owl, face painting and medieval costume and that’s just for starters. Take a look.
Page 1 of 3