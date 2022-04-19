11 pictures of Jarrow Festival fun from years gone by as we get ready for a 2022 Royal twist

It will be 10 days of town wide fun and will include events to help mark 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The festival will run from Friday, 27 May – Sunday, 5 June with a range of events including sports camps, teddy bears picnic, art exhibitions, arts and craft workshops and more.

Why not get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at the festival’s fun events in the past.

We’ve got bands, a rabbit, owl, face painting and medieval costume and that’s just for starters. Take a look.

1. A retro rabbit in 2017 Party Animal's Steve was pictured showing a rabbit to youngsters at the Hedworthfield Community Association Family Funday, part of Jarrow Festival in 2017. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. Going medieval in 2016 Jarrow Festival's Medieval Fayre held at Drewetts Park 6 years ago and the Mayor Coun Alan Smith and Mayoress Coun Moira Smith were surrounded by re-enactors. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Fun on the rides Spiderman Jude Charlton (4) had fun on the rides at the Jarrow Festival finale in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Marching back to 2019 The annual parade from Jarrow Town Hall to Drewetts Park. Were you pictured in 2019? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales