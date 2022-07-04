Sing up if you have spotted someone you know.
11 retro photos from Bents Park gigs as we get ready for more musical fun this year

Live music is back in Bents Park and there is more on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 4th July 2022, 9:14 am

It is an ideal chance for us to drum up memories of some of the great music events you’ve enjoyed in the park in years gone by.

Get your air guitars out as we celebrate scenes from 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Let’s get into the retro rhythm!

1. Fun in 2015

Dressed up for the summer festival concert 7 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Proms in the park

Waving the flag in 2010. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: CL

3. Family time in 2015

Did you have a great time at the 2015 summer festival?

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Load up with 2014 memories

Watching 10cc in the park 8 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

