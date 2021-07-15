11 retro photos from super St Bede's School in Jarrow - because its pupils have been superstars for years!
It’s a school in the news because it’s pupils are warm-hearted and caring.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:15 pm
We are talking about St Bede’s RC School in Harold Street, Jarrow, where students wrote personal letters to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.
They wanted to say they loved the trio who had been subject to social media attacks after England’s Euro 2020 defeat. The pupils wrote touching letters of support to the footballing heroes.
But we want to pay our own tribute to the school which is full of its own classroom heroes, as these photos from the Shields Gazette archives show.
They’ve won competitions, supported important charity causes and done amazingly well in their studies.
Don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at these 11 nostalgic scenes.
