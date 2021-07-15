11 retro photos from super St Bede's School in Jarrow - because its pupils have been superstars for years!

They wanted to say they loved the trio who had been subject to social media attacks after England’s Euro 2020 defeat. The pupils wrote touching letters of support to the footballing heroes.

But we want to pay our own tribute to the school which is full of its own classroom heroes, as these photos from the Shields Gazette archives show.

They’ve won competitions, supported important charity causes and done amazingly well in their studies.

Don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at these 11 nostalgic scenes.

1. Getting ahead with this charity drive Children and staff came together to support the Hats For Haiti fund in 2010. Does this bring back memories? Photo: SN Buy photo

2. So artistic in 2010 A new mosaic for the school and it was created by students in 2010. Were you in the picture with head teacher Moya Rooney? Photo: SN Buy photo

3. Champions in 2008 The St Bede's pupils who won a 'Mathletics' award in 2008. Pictured are Caitlyn Roberts, Aaron McKenna, Matthew Hayes and Demi Mills with Steve Phillips from Mathletics. Photo: TR Buy photo

4. Backing charity in 2008 The launch of the Shoebox Appeal 13 years ago. Are you pictured? Photo: CL Buy photo