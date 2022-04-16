But do you recognise any of the people in these South Tyneside shop and store photos from the past?

They all come from the Shields Gazette archives and show favourites such as Bon Marche, Wickes, Asda, River Island and Desire at Debebhams.

Some supported charity while others were pictured on a special day for the store.

Perhaps you can spot a work colleague in one of our photos or maybe you were in the picture yourself. The only way to find out is by joining us on a retro journey down the aisles.

1. In the saddle at Marks and Spencer South Shields Marks and Spencer staff were cycling the length of the Coast to Coast cycle route within the store for charity in 2012.

2. Sweet memories from 2004 Peter's Bakers in King Street was in the picture in 2004 and here are Dorothy Burridge, manager Sue Mason, and Melanie Diamond.

3. World leaders in Boldon Staff at Asda in Boldon were celebrating being the top Walmart store in 2008. Recognise anyone?

4. Retro at River Island A new River Island store in South Shields in 2005 and the staff look delighted to be there. Recognise anyone?