11 South Tyneside shops on the day they first opened - were you there for the big launch?

From cupcakes to canines and barbers to biscuits. Businesses which specialised in all of these have featured in the Shields Gazette on their opening day launch.
And we have got the proof as the Gazette photographers were there to capture all the joy and excitement.
There was another big addition to the South Tyneside scene last week when more than 1,000 people visited the Green Fingers garden centre in South Shields on its first day.
It gives us a chance to reminisce on other launch days too. Whether it was Boyes or Bay Biscuits, Pets At Home or Store Twenty One, we have them all.
Take a look.
