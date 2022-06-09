11 South Tyneside shops on the day they first opened - were you there for the big launch?

From cupcakes to canines and barbers to biscuits. Businesses which specialised in all of these have featured in the Shields Gazette on their opening day launch.

And we have got the proof as the Gazette photographers were there to capture all the joy and excitement.

It gives us a chance to reminisce on other launch days too. Whether it was Boyes or Bay Biscuits, Pets At Home or Store Twenty One, we have them all.

Take a look.

1. A big hello to Boyes Boyes store opened in King Street in 2018. Did you get along on the first day? Photo: Stu Norton

2. Pictured at Pets At Home The Mayor Coun Eileen Leask opens the new Pets at Home store in 2012, with staff and competition winners, Marron and Darren Bassett with dog Alfred all in the picture. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Open for cakes in 2013 Rosie Winter and Carla Gray were pictured at the new shop Cake My Day in 2013. Photo: iain brown

4. A trip back to 2014 The new Dawson and Sanderson shop was opened in 2014 with the Mayor Coun Fay Cunningham and Mayoress Stella Matthewson performing the ceremony with manager Nicola Spence, left, and Norah Nesbitt, right. Photo: Tim Richardson