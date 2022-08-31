News you can trust since 1849
Setting out in the world of education 16 years ago.
12 photos of little ones on their first days at school in South Tyneside in 2006

Who remembers the sheer emotion of watching your little one go off for their first day at school?

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:52 pm

It’s a mix of so many feelings, just like it was for the families of these youngsters as they headed to school for the first time in 2006.

From Marine Park to Mortimer and St Joseph’s to St Matthew’s, we have reminders of a very special day.

As the summer holidays draw to a close and a new academic year beckons, let’s re-live some memories from 16 years ago.

1. St Joseph's RC Primary

Mrs Bondin's class at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Fellgate in 2006. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

2. Marine Park Primary

Mrs Heron's class at Marine Park Primary. Was it really 16 years ago?

Photo: TR

3. St Bede's RC Primary

Mrs Mason's class at St Bede's RC Primary in Claypath Lane. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: TR

4. West Boldon Primary

Mrs Witts' class at West Boldon Primary School. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

