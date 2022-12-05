12 retro Mortimer Primary School Nativity scenes you might remember
Take three Wise Men, a flock of sheep, some angels and a sleepy shepherd. It’s a recipe for the Mortimer Primary School Nativity from yesteryear.
We are following the stars back to 2003, 2005, 2006 and lots of other years for a look at the plays you put on at the Mortimer Road school at Christmas time.
Were you in the cast of The Best Gift Of All in 2007 or The Sleepy Shepherd in 2005?
Or maybe you performed in the 2013 production of Is There A Baby In There? or the 2014 show called Silent Night?
Have a look. Let’s get seasonal with these memories.
