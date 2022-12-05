News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
If you played an angel, shepherd, Jesus, Mary or even a sheep in your school Nativity, this might just be the step back in time you'll love.
If you played an angel, shepherd, Jesus, Mary or even a sheep in your school Nativity, this might just be the step back in time you'll love.

12 retro Mortimer Primary School Nativity scenes you might remember

Take three Wise Men, a flock of sheep, some angels and a sleepy shepherd. It’s a recipe for the Mortimer Primary School Nativity from yesteryear.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 5:53pm

We are following the stars back to 2003, 2005, 2006 and lots of other years for a look at the plays you put on at the Mortimer Road school at Christmas time.

Were you in the cast of The Best Gift Of All in 2007 or The Sleepy Shepherd in 2005?

Or maybe you performed in the 2013 production of Is There A Baby In There? or the 2014 show called Silent Night?

Have a look. Let’s get seasonal with these memories.

1. Getting sleepy in 2005

Such a colourful line-up for the 2005 Nativity which was called The Sleepy Shepherd.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

2. So cute in 2005

The school's nursery pupils lined up for a preview of their Nativity 17 years ago.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

3. What a line-up in 2013

The Mortimer Primary School production of Is There A Baby in There! in 2013. Did you see it?

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. A star-studded line-up in 2014

Mortimer Primary School's Key Stage 1 nativity in 2014 was called The Sleepy Shepherd. Did you see it?

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4