Can you identify these famous sons and daughters of South Shields? The answers are below.

21 famous people who were born in South Shields

We have an abundance of both widely known and unsung heroes to be rightly proud of here in South Shields.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:12 am

With apologies to anyone who does not make this list – and we accept it is far from definitive – here are just 21 of our more recognised sons and daughters.

1. Dame Catherine Cookson

Born in Leam Lane, Tyne Dock, in 1906, author Catherine Cookson's novels about life in the North East have topped sales of 100million. She died in 1998.

2. Tom Curry

The former Newcastle United footballer tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 63 after becoming Manchester United's trainer.

3. Perrie Edwards

Born in 1993, Edwards attended Mortimer Community College before becoming one of two South Shields singers to find fame with pop group Little Mix.

4. Sir William Fox

Born in Westoe Village, Sir William Fox, a lawyer and writer who emigrated to New Zealand, then a colony, and went on to become the second Premier of New Zealand. He held that office on four separate occasions in the 19th century. His birthplace is now a hotel bearing his name.

