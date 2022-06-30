Gala time but were you in the picture?
7 archive photos from the day the "miners' gala" came to Westoe Crown 5 years ago today

What a great day for South Tyneside heritage that was.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 3:02 pm

It was 5 years ago today (june 30) that a miners gala event was held at Westoe Crown to mark the community’s colliery heritage.

Former pit workers were there and so were children from the area in traditional costume.

A heritage trail was unveiled and we want to know if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Anniversary memories

All dressed up in traditional attire for the Westoe Crown Miners Gala event in 2017. Were you there?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Tucking in at the gala

George Cook and Dee Clayton tuck in to the food.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Digging into the past

Westoe's eldest miner Jim Rylance at the gala event.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. In fine voice

Joining in with the singing 5 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

