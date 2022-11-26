News you can trust since 1849
Paying tribute to a wonderful South Tyneside centre.
8 archive photos from Ocean Road Community Association - the venue in the Christmas headlines

Christmas spirit is alive and kicking at the Ocean Road Community Association.

By Chris Cordner
39 minutes ago

But it’s no surprise that this great venue is helping parents to cope with the cost of living crisis by holding a festive toy collection.

After all, it has a history of doing great things for the people of South Shields as these archive photos show.

Who went to the over-50s club Christmas party in 2004? Did you meet a Dalek at the centre’s art club in 2003?

Maybe you were in the men’s walking club in 2019. We have all this and more.

1. Dancing back to 2004

Youngsters from the Shoestring Theatre School pictured in 2004.

Photo: sg

2. A Dalek in their midst

Adult education art students Margaret Bell, Anne Price and Ann Milne were joined by a Dalek for their art lesson in 2003.

Photo: TR

3. Santa says hello in 2004

Santa Claus was coming to town for this reminder from 2004 at the community association's over-50s club Christmas party.

Photo: TR

4. Award winners 18 years ago

Youngsters from the association's awards group were ready for their presentation evening in 2004. Remember this?

Photo: sg

South Shields