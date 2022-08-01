8 archive photos of girls football in South Tyneside as we celebrate England's Euro glory

We are marking the Lionesses historic trophy-lifting run in the UEFA Women’s Championship with a tribute to girls football on our doorstep.

From Brinkburn to Boldon and Jarrow to Whitburn, there’s a huge following from talented footballers looking to follow in the footsteps of Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead.

Here are 8 archive photos. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. New look for All Saints The All Saints Primary School girls football team were pictured in new strips which were supplied by the Football Foundation in 2005. Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Brilliant in Boldon Boldon Girls won a national competition in 2007. Recognise anyone? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Back in time at Brinkburn Comprehensive The Brinkburn Comprehensive girls football team in 2007. Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Closely fought in 2005 St Bede's in yellow and All Saints showed plenty of commitment in the Brinkburn Schools girls football tournament in 2005. Photo: CL Photo Sales