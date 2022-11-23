News you can trust since 1849
Top taches and great costumes. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.
8 more photos from a 1999 night out at De Niro's in South Shields

D-I-S-C-O. We’re going back to a fancy dress 70s night which was held at De Niro’s in South Shields in 1999.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago

There was a definite Village People vibe to this evening of great entertainment and Wayne Groves has shared 8 photos with us to bring back some wonderful memories.

So if you were showing off your best moves to Night Fever, and bopping to Pop Muzik, have a look and re-live the atmosphere.

After all, how deep is your love for these retro photos.

1. Stage is set for memories

Do you recognise these disco dancers nightclubbers from 1999? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Ahoy!

Ready to set sail on the party boat? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. A spotlight on De Niro's

Round of applause if you share your recollections. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Such great times

Who do you recognise in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

South Shields