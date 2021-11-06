8 photos from times past at the Chichester Arms in South Shields but are you in the picture?

A selection of Chichester Arms retro scenes for you to enjoy.
By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:57 pm

We have 8 photos to share with you and they show everything from Movember fundraising to a pool marathon at the pub.

There are Gazette archive photos from as far back as 1966 and we would love your memories of them.

Take a look through our retro feature and then get in touch with your memories.

1. Memories from Movember

The pub backed the Movember campaign in 2014 and here's the team with the money they raised. Can you spot someone you know?

2. In the picture in 2004

Artist Bob Olley with then manageress Judith Gardner in 2004 but who can tell us more about this photo?

3. Turning the clock back to 2013

A celebratory scene in 2013. Who can tell us more?

4. Serving up memories from 2015

Landlord Shaun Mohamed pictured at Halloween 6 years ago.

