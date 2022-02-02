8 reminders of the South Tyneside colliery life - from the pit head to the Big Meeting

Here are 8 reminders of the days of the colliery, from Harton to St Hilda’s and Whitburn to Boldon.

We have scenes from the pit head and lodges on the march at the Big Meeting.

Take a look and see if there is a scene which brings back memories for you.

1. At the pit head These miners are pictured at Boldon Colliery pit head in 1969. Did you work there?

2. On parade Back to 1963 for this view of Harton Colliery Band leaving Armstrong Hall to play its part in the Durham Miners Gala.

3. A scene from St Hilda A scene from 1983. It shows the railway viaduct on the site of the former St Hilda Colliery due for demolition. Remember this?

4. End of an era in Boldon Back to 1982 and a scene showing the last shift at Boldon Colliery.