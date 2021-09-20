8 retro photos from the last ever day of this South Shields school - are you pictured?

Here are 8 reminders from a poignant day for these pupils and they show scenes such as break time, a football game and a music session.

Were you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Spinning back to 2007 Can you spot someone you know in this music session at the school? Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. An artistic scene Getting creative at King George V. Remember this from 2007? Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. Action on the pitch A game of football on the last day but are you in the photo? Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Brushing up on the memories Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: sg Photo Sales