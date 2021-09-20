Who do you recognise in these 2007 photos at King George V School?
8 retro photos from the last ever day of this South Shields school - are you pictured?

Fourteen years have passed since these photos were taken – on the last day of King George V School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:35 pm

Here are 8 reminders from a poignant day for these pupils and they show scenes such as break time, a football game and a music session.

Were you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Spinning back to 2007

Can you spot someone you know in this music session at the school?

Photo: sg

2. An artistic scene

Getting creative at King George V. Remember this from 2007?

Photo: sg

3. Action on the pitch

A game of football on the last day but are you in the photo?

Photo: sg

4. Brushing up on the memories

Is there someone you know in this photo?

Photo: sg

