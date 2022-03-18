Smiles, laughs and downright fun. It's all here in our retro spotlight.
8 retro South Tyneside photos to get you smiling as the International Day of Happiness approaches

It’s time to be happy – and hopefully these cheerful archive scenes from South Tyneside will put you in good spirits.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:24 pm

After all, the International Day of Happiness will be here on March 20 and we want to celebrate with a look back at fun photos from the borough’s past.

We have got a sponsored toddle in Bents Park in 2003, and a game for a laugh vicar who donned period costume with a difference in 2009.

1. All dressed up in 2009

Father Darren Maslen, of St Mary with St Martin, was the game for a laugh vicar who donned period costume with a difference in 2009. Who can tell us more?

2. Wonderful at the Westovians

The Westovians Theatre Laugh-a-Lot show in 2014 with Paul Dunn, Viktoria Kay and Craig Richardson in the picture.

3. All smiles in 2009

A family fun day at the Living Waters Church with plenty of smiles from the oral health team of Ann Leather and Victoria Dawson in 2009.

4. Elation on a historic day

Happy Shields fans celebrate their team winning the FA Vase in 2017. Are you in the picture?

