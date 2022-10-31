News you can trust since 1849
Who's joining us for a spooky journey into the past?
8 spookily good Halloween scenes from South Tyneside's past - get into the spirit of it

We’ve got a thriller of a journey back in time for you.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

It’s Halloween and we could not let the day go by without a look at some spookily terrific scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

We have got reflections from 2007, 2013, 2018 and more.

It all spells out a great set of memories.

1. Scary at the Customs House

Free tickets were being offered for a performance of Dracula at the Customs House for any with Stoker as their surname. Daniel Clifford and box office Dianne Jackson were in the picture in 2013.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Brilliant at Bede's World

Lauren Basey was pictured preparing for the 2012 Halloween Extravaganza at Bede's World.

Photo: TR

3. A hoot of a time at South Shields Museum

A Halloween themed animal handling session at South Shields Museum in 2013. Remember it?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Memories from Mortimer College

This looks spookily good at Mortimer Community College. Who remembers this Halloween challenge from 2018?

Photo: Stu Norton

