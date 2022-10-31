8 spookily good Halloween scenes from South Tyneside's past - get into the spirit of it

It’s Halloween and we could not let the day go by without a look at some spookily terrific scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.
We have got reflections from 2007, 2013, 2018 and more.
It all spells out a great set of memories.
1. Scary at the Customs House
Free tickets were being offered for a performance of Dracula at the Customs House for any with Stoker as their surname. Daniel Clifford and box office Dianne Jackson were in the picture in 2013.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Brilliant at Bede's World
Lauren Basey was pictured preparing for the 2012 Halloween Extravaganza at Bede's World.
Photo: TR
3. A hoot of a time at South Shields Museum
A Halloween themed animal handling session at South Shields Museum in 2013. Remember it?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Memories from Mortimer College
This looks spookily good at Mortimer Community College. Who remembers this Halloween challenge from 2018?
Photo: Stu Norton