8 St Patrick's Day scenes from South Tyneside's past - from pubs to schools and dance schools

Let’s celebrate nine memories of St Patrick’s Day scenes in South Tyneside in years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:23 pm

Schools, shops and pubs have hosted great events and the Shields Gazette’s photographers have been there to record them.

We found these archive photos from an Irish bar and dress-up day at a school.

Take a look and see if these scenes bring back wonderful memories.

1. A night out in style

Debbie Searcey, Michelle Brown and Kerry Hughes were pictured celebrating St Patrick's Day at Rosie Malones in the Market Square in 2010.

2. Fun at the nursery

All dressed up for St Patrick's Day in this lovely 2006 scene from Ashfield Nursery in South Shields.

3. Ready to dance in 2004

A St Patrick's Day dance in Boldon from these students of the Stokes Collings School of Dance in 2004. Recognise them?

4. Entertaining in 2011

Helen Russell provides entertainment for the St Patrick's Day celebrations at West Harton Action Station in 2011.

