News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Turning back time to these tea scenes.
Turning back time to these tea scenes.

9 archive cuppa scenes from South Tyneside as we mark Brew Monday

A cuppa at the Central Library, a brew at Souter Lighthouse and refreshments at Low Simonside Community Centre. It’s a warming way to celebrate Brew Monday.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:28pm

We’ve got 9 retro photos with a tea theme. Every one of them features people as they enjoyed a cuppa on South Tyneside.

We hope we get memories brewing on Brew Monday. It’s a day when people are encouraged to catch-up with the people they care about.

Look out too for retro views from the Whist group, WRVS and Westoe Crown Primary School.

1. Wonderful at Whist

Time for tea at the Whist group in 2007. See if you can spot someone you know.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Retro and royal in 2006

The Central Library hosted a tea party for the Queen's official birthday 17 years ago.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

3. Pudsey at Primrose

Pudsey Bear was a very welcome visitor to the SureStart Primrose Parent and Toddler Group in 2004. He was served refreshments by Laura Boak and Anna Scott.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Serving at Souter Lighthouse

Tea and cake for Lynn Bays and Vicki Johnson at Souter Lighthouse in 2010.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South Tyneside