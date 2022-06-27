Book characters, French lessons and marvellous modelling for a catwalk. We have it all in our retro selection.
Book characters, French lessons and marvellous modelling for a catwalk. We have it all in our retro selection.

9 archive photos from Ashley Primary School in South Shields - from a fashion show to fun in the playground

A mini firefighter, fashion show models, young gymnasts and artists. They are all here in our great selection of photos from Ashley Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:21 pm
We delved into the Gazette archives to find this selection of photos from the school in Temple Park Road.

There are loads of faces but how many do you recognise?

Take a look at these scenes from 2005, 2006, 2007 and many more great years besides.

1. Enjoying a gymnastics session

All smiles during this session of gymnastics in 2006.

2. Ready for the catwalk

A new fashion for these students in 2008.

3. Getting into character

Pupils dressed as characters from their favourite books in 2010.

4. What a result in 2004!

New strips for the school team in 2004. Remember this?

