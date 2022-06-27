9 archive photos from Ashley Primary School in South Shields - from a fashion show to fun in the playground

We delved into the Gazette archives to find this selection of photos from the school in Temple Park Road.
There are loads of faces but how many do you recognise?
Take a look at these scenes from 2005, 2006, 2007 and many more great years besides.
1. Enjoying a gymnastics session
All smiles during this session of gymnastics in 2006.
Photo: sg
2. Ready for the catwalk
A new fashion for these students in 2008.
Photo: sg
3. Getting into character
Pupils dressed as characters from their favourite books in 2010.
Photo: sg
4. What a result in 2004!
New strips for the school team in 2004. Remember this?
Photo: sg