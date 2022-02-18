Fans galore and the man himself in our retro tribute.
9 archive photos to show our love for South Tyneside singing star Joe McElderry

He is a South Tyneside favourite and he has just announced his return to pantomime.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:11 pm

We are talking about Joe McElderry and, as the Shields Gazette reported this week, he will return to the stage to play the Fairy Godfather at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal this Christmas.

It gives us a chance to take a look at some of Joe’s finest moments in South Tyneside over the years.

Did you watch at Temple Park as Joe’s triumph on the X Factor was screened?

How about in 2010 when fans got to meet Joe? We have got a reminder of Joe serving ice cream in 2011 and lots more besides.

Join us as we travel back in time to these scenes.

1. Such a great day

These fans were delighted to meet Joe in 2010.

Photo: sg

2. A cool reminder

Joe McElderry tries his hand at serving an ice cream in 2011.

Photo: sg

3. Right behind Joe

Over at the Temple Park Centre, hundreds of fans watched as Joe did the region proud and won the X Factor.

Photo: sg

4. npgz-17-02-22-retrojoe-NEPupload

Celebrating Joe's famous win in the X Factor. Are you in the picture in this 2009 photo?

Photo: sg

