9 archive photos to show our love for South Tyneside singing star Joe McElderry

We are talking about Joe McElderry and, as the Shields Gazette reported this week, he will return to the stage to play the Fairy Godfather at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal this Christmas.
It gives us a chance to take a look at some of Joe’s finest moments in South Tyneside over the years.
Did you watch at Temple Park as Joe’s triumph on the X Factor was screened?
How about in 2010 when fans got to meet Joe? We have got a reminder of Joe serving ice cream in 2011 and lots more besides.
Join us as we travel back in time to these scenes.
