9 archive South Tyneside photos which show how great you are at recycling everything from fashion to carrier bags

Recycle Week is well under way and it aims to get us thinking about whether we could all recycle more.

Perhaps we could take a lesson or two from these green-thinking people who have made good use of everything from bicycles to carrier bags.

We’ve got photos from Laygate Primary, Lukes Lane Community Association, Temple Park Juniors, Prince Edward Court and more.

Christmas trees, paper and even paint pots get the spotlight. Take a look.

1. Fantastic fashions in East Boldon Well done to these pupils at East Boldon Junior School who modelled the recycled fashion items they had made in 2009. Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. Be-spoke in 2009 These Laygate Primary School pupils should be proud of their efforts. They were pictured with the school's new bike recycling scheme in 2009. Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Perfect at Prince Edward Court A flashback to 2013 at Prince Edward Court where a new bench was made out of recycled paint pots. Photo: iain brown Photo Sales

4. Lovely in Lukes Lane So festive at the Lukes Lane Community Association in 2009, where Christmas trees were being made out of milk cartons and compact discs. Photo: SN Photo Sales