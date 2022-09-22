News you can trust since 1849
They've done their bit to help the environment. Recognise anyone?

9 archive South Tyneside photos which show how great you are at recycling everything from fashion to carrier bags

Nostalgia and recycling all in one. Sounds like a great idea! And here are 9 South Tyneside photos to prove it.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:18 pm

Recycle Week is well under way and it aims to get us thinking about whether we could all recycle more.

Perhaps we could take a lesson or two from these green-thinking people who have made good use of everything from bicycles to carrier bags.

We’ve got photos from Laygate Primary, Lukes Lane Community Association, Temple Park Juniors, Prince Edward Court and more.

Christmas trees, paper and even paint pots get the spotlight. Take a look.

1. Fantastic fashions in East Boldon

Well done to these pupils at East Boldon Junior School who modelled the recycled fashion items they had made in 2009.

Photo: sg

2. Be-spoke in 2009

These Laygate Primary School pupils should be proud of their efforts. They were pictured with the school's new bike recycling scheme in 2009.

Photo: SN

3. Perfect at Prince Edward Court

A flashback to 2013 at Prince Edward Court where a new bench was made out of recycled paint pots.

Photo: iain brown

4. Lovely in Lukes Lane

So festive at the Lukes Lane Community Association in 2009, where Christmas trees were being made out of milk cartons and compact discs.

Photo: SN

