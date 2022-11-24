News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
South Tyneside at its seasonal best.
South Tyneside at its seasonal best.

9 beautifully retro winter scenes from across South Tyneside - good enough for a calendar

Altogether now. A beautiful sight, we’re happy tonight, walking in a South Tyneside wonderland.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

As Christmas approaches, we found 9 photos of the borough at its beautiful best and they are views to grace any scenic calendar.

Let’s be proud of our neighbourhoods. And let’s enjoy this step back through the years to enjoy some timeless beauty from Sandhaven, Souter Lighthouse, Cleadon Hills and more.

1. Sliding back to 2005

A winter playground on the Cleadon Hills in 2005.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Snow at Sandhaven

Snow covers the dunes at Sandhaven Beach in 2015.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Snow fall at Souter Lighthouse

A jogger braves the cold as snow falls on Souter Lighthouse last year.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Feeding time in South Marine Park

The first snowfall of the winter in South Shields in 2010. Jean Southern was pictured as she fed the swans in South Marine Park.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South Tyneside