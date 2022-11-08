News you can trust since 1849
Barbour scenes you may remember.

9 brilliantly retro Barbour photos as the company goes all festive with a helping hand from Paddington

Bear with us as we share some beautifully retro images from Barbour with you.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 12:50pm

After all, the South Tyneside company is back in the news after it teamed up with Paddington Bear to make a fantastic Christmas advert.

It’s all about Paddington doing a spot of Christmas shopping.

But it gave us inspiration to take a Barbour-themed look back of our own.

Here are 9 photos of staff at the company in years gone by – as well as one or two VIP visitors you might just recognise.

1. Flashback to 2005

Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 17 years ago.

Photo: TR

2. Retro with Robson

Robson Green, centre, joined Barbour employees who were receiving NVQ level 2 awards in 2013. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Hard at work

Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

4. The height of fashion

The Barbour fashion show in 2008.

Photo: IB

BarbourSouth Tyneside
