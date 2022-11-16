News you can trust since 1849
Fourteen years have passed since these photos were taken. Are you in one of them?
9 more photos from a 2008 reunion night - take a look at these fans of Venue who were back together once more

Ahh the memories! It’s 2008 and you were having a ball at a Venue reunion night.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

It was 14 years ago when fans of Venue got back together once more for a catch-up on old times.

They did it in Viva, which was in the building where Venue used to be a real crowd-puller.

Were you at the reunion in 2008? If so, you might just be in one of these photos which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

1. Cheers to the memories

Spending quality time with friends. Recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. The loveliest memories

Who do you recognise in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Time for a photo

In the picture in 2008. Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Happy times at Venue

Loving the Venue memories. Do they bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves.

