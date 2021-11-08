9 novel South Tyneside reminders of a great read as we celebrate Children's Book Week with a look back in time

There could not be a better time to browse through these chapters in time as we celebrate Children’s Book Week.

Its aim is to inspire youngsters to get involved in the great world of reading.

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here is a selection of book scenes from Monkton Infants School, Jarrow Library, and Bedewell Primary School among others.

Take a look and see who you recognise in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

1. Dress-up time at Bedewell Primary Children at Bedewell Primary School were pictured as they dressed up in 2006 for World Book Day. Recognise anyone? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. All smiles at St Mary's CE Getting in to character for World Book Day at St Mary's CofE School. But who do you recognise in this 2006 photo? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Jumping back to 2010 in Jarrow The Bookstart Club at Jarrow Library enjoyed a visit from this very special character 11 years ago. Remember it? Photo: SN Photo Sales

4. Happy times at Abacus Nursery A book and a chance to dress up. It's a great day at Abacus Nursery in 2009. Photo: SN Photo Sales