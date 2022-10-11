It was a fun-filled event at The Mile and we have 9 great photos for you to enjoy from 6 years ago.

The event was a chance to enjoy a reminder of the Ganoot parties which were so much fun in the borough years earlier.

These scenes all come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and they are packed with people having a wonderful time.

See how many faces you recognise.

1. Time spent with friends Is there someone you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. Toasting the memories Were you at the Ganoot reunion? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. A gr-eight scene All friends together. Recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Happy times Lots of smiles from 6 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales