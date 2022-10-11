News you can trust since 1849
Smiles from 2016. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.
9 photos from a Ganoot reunion night that you loved in 2016

What could be better than meeting up with friends for a reunion just like these South Tyneside people did for a Ganoot night in 2016.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

It was a fun-filled event at The Mile and we have 9 great photos for you to enjoy from 6 years ago.

The event was a chance to enjoy a reminder of the Ganoot parties which were so much fun in the borough years earlier.

These scenes all come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and they are packed with people having a wonderful time.

See how many faces you recognise.

1. Time spent with friends

Is there someone you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Toasting the memories

Were you at the Ganoot reunion? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. A gr-eight scene

All friends together. Recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Happy times

Lots of smiles from 6 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

South Tyneside
