9 photos from Jarrow Cross C of E School's past - can you believe they were taken 15 years ago!

Yes it really was 15 years ago when all of these photos were taken in Jarrow.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 11:58 am

They were all recorded as part of a Shields Gazette look at a day in the life of Jarrow Cross CE Primary School in 2007.

We have lessons, playground scenes and a line-up of a class outside the school.

Can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by taking a look at our retro collection of images.

1. Looking smart

Who can recognise the line-up of staff and students in this photo?

Photo: CL

2. Keen to take part

Hard at work in their lesson but who are the students doing well in the classroom?

Photo: CL

3. Fun in the playground

Having a ball at Jarrow Cross. Remember this?

Photo: CL

4. Thumbs up in 2007

Pictured outside the school 15 years ago.

Photo: CL

