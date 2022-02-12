9 photos from Jarrow Cross C of E School's past - can you believe they were taken 15 years ago!

They were all recorded as part of a Shields Gazette look at a day in the life of Jarrow Cross CE Primary School in 2007.
We have lessons, playground scenes and a line-up of a class outside the school.
Can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by taking a look at our retro collection of images.
1. Looking smart
Who can recognise the line-up of staff and students in this photo?
2. Keen to take part
Hard at work in their lesson but who are the students doing well in the classroom?
3. Fun in the playground
Having a ball at Jarrow Cross. Remember this?
4. Thumbs up in 2007
Pictured outside the school 15 years ago.
