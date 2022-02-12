9 photos from Jarrow Cross C of E School's past - can you believe they were taken 15 years ago!

They were all recorded as part of a Shields Gazette look at a day in the life of Jarrow Cross CE Primary School in 2007.

We have lessons, playground scenes and a line-up of a class outside the school.

Can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by taking a look at our retro collection of images.

1. Looking smart Who can recognise the line-up of staff and students in this photo? Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. Keen to take part Hard at work in their lesson but who are the students doing well in the classroom? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Fun in the playground Having a ball at Jarrow Cross. Remember this? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Thumbs up in 2007 Pictured outside the school 15 years ago. Photo: CL Photo Sales