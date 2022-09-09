News you can trust since 1849
So many great memories from a special day in South Shields history. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)
9 photos of Her Majesty at Gypsies Green - were you there?

Thousands of people packed in to a South Shields venue to see the Queen in 1977. But were you among them?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:08 pm

It was a memorable day in July 1977 when Gypsies Green became the centre of attention and photographer Freddie Mudditt was there to capture it all.

Here are 9 of his photos from the Silver Jubilee event and we hope they bring back memories for you.

The images come to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields which was the name of Freddie’s photography studio. Its Facebook group, which is run by Freddie’s daughter Julia Northam, can be found here.

Did you get to meet The Queen on her visits to South Tyneside? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1. Welcome, Your Majesty

Delighted crowds get a close-up view of the Queen. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

2. Happy times

Her Majesty looking so happy during her time in South Tyneside. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

3. Greeting the crowds

Flags and a fantastic welcome. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

4. Arriving at the stadium

Ready to meet the crowds. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

