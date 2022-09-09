It was a memorable day in July 1977 when Gypsies Green became the centre of attention and photographer Freddie Mudditt was there to capture it all.

Here are 9 of his photos from the Silver Jubilee event and we hope they bring back memories for you.

The images come to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields which was the name of Freddie’s photography studio. Its Facebook group, which is run by Freddie’s daughter Julia Northam, can be found here.

Did you get to meet The Queen on her visits to South Tyneside? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1. Welcome, Your Majesty Delighted crowds get a close-up view of the Queen. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

2. Happy times Her Majesty looking so happy during her time in South Tyneside. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

3. Greeting the crowds Flags and a fantastic welcome. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

4. Arriving at the stadium Ready to meet the crowds. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)