The stage is yours so why not share your own Nativity memories.

9 photos of your little angels getting ready for their Nativity at Harton Infants over the years

It’s that time of year when children begin preparing for their starring moment on the school stage.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

Yes, the Nativity will be back once more and it will bring back memories of the day you played a wise man, shepherd, donkey or perhaps Mary or Joseph.

As South Tyneside’s little ones begin rehearsing for this year’s play, we are starting our look back at Nativities of yesteryear across town.

And first up on stage for a retro moment in the spotlight is Harton Infants.

Take a bow if you were photographed in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

1. A gigantic star in 2005

The school's Nativity was called The Gigantic Star in 2005. Were you in it?

Photo: TR

2. A 2008 reminder

These Year 1 pupils looked like they had a great time in their Christmas Nativity in 2008.

Photo: TR

3. Angelic in 2006

Don't they look great in their costumes 16 years ago?

Photo: TR

4. Year 2 in 2008

Manger memories from the 2008 Nativity. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

