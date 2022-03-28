Memories of the Frederick Street festival in 2004.
Memories of the Frederick Street festival in 2004.

9 reminders from the 2004 Frederick Street Festival - from unicycles to the waltzers

We are re-living that festival atmosphere which came to Frederick Street in 2004.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:19 pm

There were fairground rides, unicyclists, jugglers and a fantastic parade but were you there?

Our Shields Gazette photographer was and he took all of these wonderful photos. There are plenty of faces to recognise so why not take a look through our photo collection and see if you can spot someone you know?

1. Enjoying the rides

Fun at the fairground in 2004. Is there someone you know in this photo?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Stepping back to 2004

On parade in Frederick Street but were you pictured?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

3. On stage at the festival

What are your memories of the festival in 2004?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

4. Entertaining the crowds

Plenty of laughs from this street act. Remember it?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Shields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3