9 reminders from the 2004 Frederick Street Festival - from unicycles to the waltzers

There were fairground rides, unicyclists, jugglers and a fantastic parade but were you there?
Our Shields Gazette photographer was and he took all of these wonderful photos. There are plenty of faces to recognise so why not take a look through our photo collection and see if you can spot someone you know?
1. Enjoying the rides
Fun at the fairground in 2004. Is there someone you know in this photo?
Photo: IB
2. Stepping back to 2004
On parade in Frederick Street but were you pictured?
Photo: IB
3. On stage at the festival
What are your memories of the festival in 2004?
Photo: IB
4. Entertaining the crowds
Plenty of laughs from this street act. Remember it?
Photo: IB