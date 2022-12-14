News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Curtain up on a sackload of memories from South Tyneside schools - Highfield and Marine Park included.
Curtain up on a sackload of memories from South Tyneside schools - Highfield and Marine Park included.

9 retro Nativity scenes from Hebburn, West Boldon, Ridgeway and Hedworthfield

Music hall at Christmas? That’s a luvverly reminder of South Tyneside in the past.

By Chris Cordner
7 hours ago

The pupils at Mowbray Junior School in South Shields went all Edwardian with their Christmas play in 2003.

But that’s only one of the festive school productions we found in our Shields Gazette picture archive.

We’ve got bandits in the Hedworthfield Primary Nativity from 2003 and Santa leading a huge cast in the 2004 show at Hebburn St Oswald’s CofE Primary.

Is it a festive feast? Oh yes it is! Have a look.

1. Going Edwardian at Mowbray Juniors

A music hall extravaganza from these brilliant students in the 2003 Mowbray Juniors Christmas show.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

2. Mighty fine at Marine Park

Some of the cast of The Christmas Scarecrow, which was the name of the 2005 Nativity at Marine Park Primary School.

Photo: TR Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

3. Santa in Hebburn

Hebburn's St Oswald's CofE Primary staged Who - a Christmas play full of character in 2004.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Bandits at Ridgeway

The Ridegway Primary School production was called Christmas Bandits in 2003.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HebburnSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsEdwardianShields Gazette