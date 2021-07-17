Lots of Central Library scenes but how many do you remember?
9 retro photos as we take a novel look back at South Shields Central Library

A library which once hosted everything from tea parties to a baby bouncing group is back in the news.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:55 am

The Shields Gazette told recently of the plans to demolish the former South Shields Central Library to pave the way for future housing development.

How about a look back to the library’s halcyon days when it welcomed Spot the Dog, Maisie Mouse, a South African dance band, and an MP.

We have it all in this selection of photos from the Shields Gazette archives but don’t just take our word for it.

Join us for a thrilling story of the past.

1. Congratulations to Noddy!

It's 2009 and the library held a celebration of Noddy's 60th birthday. People Network Librarian Olivia Sorlie was in the picture with Rachael Smith and Ruby Wann.

Photo: TR

2. Anyone for a royal tea?

A majestic occasion in 2006 as the library hosted a tea party to mark the Queen's birthday. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: SN

3. A magical visit from Maisie

Maisie Mouse joined members of the Baby Bouncing group for this photo as the group celebrated its first birthday in 2005. Does this bring back lovely memories?

Photo: TR

4. A thrilling read with Spot the Dog

Back to 2010 for a book time session with a very special library visitor. Remember this?

Photo: CA

