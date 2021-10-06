9 retro photos from Valley View Primary School - from Zulu dancing to birthday celebrations

There’s a day of Zulu dancing and the school’s 90th birthday celebrations. We have reminders of a European lunch and children having fun in the play area.

We have loads more besides and we hope you can spot someone you know in this selection of Gazette archive photos.

So why not take a look and then get in touch with your memories?

Tuck in - it's 2007 Pupils and parents raised money for Macmillan at this coffee morning in 2007.

Time for milk in 2006 All smiles in this milk session 15 years ago.

Anyone for sport in 2009? Pupils from the school joined forces with the South Tyneside Sports Development Team and Primrose Village staff for this scene during National Sports Week 12 years ago.

Going European in 2008 This European theme day lunch looked tasty 13 years ago.