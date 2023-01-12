News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
9 outer space scenes which might bring back memories for you.
9 outer space scenes which might bring back memories for you.

9 retro space age scenes from South Tyneside - let's see if we can fuel some memories

We’re putting outer space in the South Tyneside retro spotlight.

By Chris Cordner
8 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:53pm

You might remember when pupils at Hedworthfield Primary School launched their own mini rockets in 2006.

Or perhaps you were there on the day the Central Library had its own alien invasion in 2009.

And have a look at the time when South Shields Museum held a Space Age exhibition in 2010.

Let’s see if we have lift-off with some of your own recollections.

1. Lift-off at Hedworthfield Primary

Rocket launching for these Year 5 pupils at Hedworthfield Primary in 2006.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. Space age at the museum

A 2010 look at the Space Age exhibition which was held at South Shields Museum.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. Alien in the library

Who remembers the alien invasion at the Central Library in 2009?

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

4. Ready for a space day

The Space Exhibition at South Shields Museum attracted the attention of this youngster in 2010.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South Tyneside