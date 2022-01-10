9 right Royal baking memories from South Tyneside as we get ready to bake for Her Majesty

We are celebrating some great Royal news which has emerged. People all over the country are being urged to bake a pudding which would celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone aged over 8 can enter the competition in which the winner will be made available at Big Jubilee Lunches in June.

So how about some inspiration closer to home with a look back on 9 great baking scenes from South Tyneside over the years.

Maybe you can spot someone you know at Fellgate Primary School, Busy Bees Nursery, South Shields FC or Ashley Primary School.

We’ve got memories on the menu and we want yours.

1. A big buzz in Cleadon Busy Bees nursery held a bake off in aid of Children in Need in 2015. Was there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Result! What a baking scene from 2017 South Shields Asda baked a South Shields FC bread to show support for the team 5 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Cake and a cuppa anyone? Children were taking part in their own version of the Great British Bake Off at Fellgate Primary School in this 2013 scene. Recognise anyone? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. On show in Monkton Yvonne Boyd holding a winning plate of pasties baked by Brian Gardner at the Monkton Leek, Vegetable and Floral Society show. Does this bring back memories from 2018? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales