9 South Tyneside retro demolition scenes - from schools to pubs and popular community buildings

The buildings facing the bulldozer once houses businesses such as Mothercare and chocolate shop Thorntons.

But which of these other demolished buildings do you remember from South Tyneside’s past? How about the Chillingham Arms or Queens Road Day Centre?

What about West Park Community Centre or the Gaslight pub in Jarrow?

We have reminders of them all on the day the demolition was under way. Take a look.

1. A flashback to 2013 The demolition of the former Queens Road Day Centre. Remember this from 2013? Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. A classroom reminder from 2010 The demolition of the former Jarrow School 12 years ago. Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. On site in Laygate Lane The end of the road for the former Cawkwells shop in Laygate Lane in 2004. Remember it? Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. It was 19 years ago A close-up on the demolition of the West Park Community Centre in 2003. Photo: TR Photo Sales