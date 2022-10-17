News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
What a waxing reminder. Recognise anyone?

9 South Tyneside retro photos from the day you had your legs, back, arms and chest waxed. Ouch!

Ooh that must have hurt!

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:49pm

Have a look at these photos which might well make you wince. Each of these South Tyneside fundraisers had a charity waxing in the past and we feel their pain.

So if you braved a waxing in Argos, St Wilfrid’s, the Customs House, the Top Club or The Kelly, here’s too you, you heroic lot.

1. Hair raising in 2006

Chris May has his chest waxed for charity by beauty therapist Lynne Caley 16 years ago.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. Legging it back to 2006

St Wilfrid's head boy Marc Pick and deputy head boy David Cash had their legs waxed by Hannah Bakthashnain at No Limits in 2006.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

3. Waxing memories from 2005

Cheryl Bryden gets to grips with Mick Robinson at Elite Tan and Fitness in Boldon in 2005.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

4. Happy days at Argos

Was it really 19 years ago? The boys at Argos in South Shields underwent a waxing for the Whizz Kids charity in 2003.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales
South TynesideCustoms HouseArgos
Next Page
Page 1 of 3