9 South Tyneside retro photos from the day you had your legs, back, arms and chest waxed. Ouch!

Have a look at these photos which might well make you wince. Each of these South Tyneside fundraisers had a charity waxing in the past and we feel their pain.
So if you braved a waxing in Argos, St Wilfrid’s, the Customs House, the Top Club or The Kelly, here’s too you, you heroic lot.
1. Hair raising in 2006
Chris May has his chest waxed for charity by beauty therapist Lynne Caley 16 years ago.
Photo: CL
2. Legging it back to 2006
St Wilfrid's head boy Marc Pick and deputy head boy David Cash had their legs waxed by Hannah Bakthashnain at No Limits in 2006.
Photo: IB
3. Waxing memories from 2005
Cheryl Bryden gets to grips with Mick Robinson at Elite Tan and Fitness in Boldon in 2005.
Photo: IB
4. Happy days at Argos
Was it really 19 years ago? The boys at Argos in South Shields underwent a waxing for the Whizz Kids charity in 2003.
Photo: IB