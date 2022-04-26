9 theme days, weeks and months you might want to celebrate in South Tyneside - from Star Wars to doughnuts and donkeys

Walking, story telling, doughnuts, Harry Potter and midwives also get their moment in the spotlight thanks to themed days, weeks and months.
We have selected nine and included some local scenes to help you get into the spirit of the occasion.
So let’s step back in style. Care to join us?
1. National Share A Story Month
Story time for Sweep the dog and the children at Boldon Lane Library in 2003. Will you be taking part in National Share A Story Month in May?
Photo: IB
2. All that jazz
It's International Jazz Day on April 30 and to get you in the spirit, here is a reminder of jazz music at the Dolly Peel in 2006.
Photo: TR
3. Fancy a dance?
The Sutton Hall tea dance in 2008 and here are Marion Hannard and Edmond Dolphin on the dance floor. International Dance Day will be with us on April 29.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Walking back to 2003
The Mad Hatters walking group pictured on the Cleadon Hills in 2003. If you fancy a stroll, it's National Walking Month in May.
Photo: IB