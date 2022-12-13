An underpants wearing world record has been broken – and here’s the time when it was attempted in South Tyneside.

Gary Craig was the man who gave it a shot at Dusk nightclub in 2010. Remember it? Did you watch the drama unfold?

If you didn’t, you might recall the time when people from the borough tried for a world best at kettlebell lifting in 2016, rowing in 2015, punch bag hitting in 2011 or cheer leading in 2008.

Hats off to Rachael Smitt who has just claimed the underpants world record after putting on 19 pairs in 30 seconds.

In the meantime, see if you can impress us with how many of these South Tyneside scenes you remember.

1. Red noses galore South Tyneside College put on this golden performance for the most people wearing a red nose at one event in 2009. Remember it? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. Powerful at press-ups Graham Whalley was the man to reckon with in 2003, when he made a world record attempt for the most press-ups in an hour. Here he is with the manager of The Clock pub, Norman Scott. Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. A mega challenge for Gary Gary Craig had a go at the record for the most underpants worn by one person in 2010. Here he is at Dusk nightclub with wife Jackie - but who remembers how his record attempt went? Photo: SN Photo Sales

4. Stunt riding in 2012 Stunt rider Ian Drummond tried to break three world records at Monkton Stadium 10 years ago. Were you there? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales