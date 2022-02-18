Lessons galore but which one did you love?
Cookery? Art? Maths? 9 retro photos of school lessons in South Tyneside but which was your favourite?

Which lesson was your favourite at school? Was it languages, sport, science or maths?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:45 pm

Were you brilliant at history or a genius on a computer? We have 9 archive photos of lessons in South Tyneside schools from St Joseph’s RC Comprehensive to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School.

There’s a geography lesson at Mortimer Comprehensive and an Engineering and Maths Day at Whitburn Church of England Academy.

Take a look and see if they jog your memory on your own favourite lessons.

1. Music and maths

A 2017 math rock music project at South Shields School. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Engineering and Maths

Engineering and Maths (STEM) day at Whitburn C of E Academy in 2015. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Cookery

Children at Saints Peter and Paul Primary School were learning how to cook in 2010. Recognise anyone?

Photo: SN

4. History

The history of Harton Village was under the spotlight at Bamburgh School in 2012.

Photo: Stu Norton

