A feast of South Tyneside faces as we look back at those Coronation parties in 1953

The year was 1953 and Britain was in a joyous mood. The Queen was being crowned and parties were being held all over the land.

It was the same story in South Tyneside including in Roman Road School in South Shields, the Congregational Hall in Jarrow, and in Stewart Crescent.

They were among many venues to hold their own party and we would love to hear from people who were there at the time.

Parties to remember from 1953.

It wasn’t the best of days for a Coronation if the weather was anything to go by. The heavens opened but as the headline said: “High spirits beat rain at local Coronation celebrations.”

What do you remember of the momentous day in history? Were you at a local street party or did you watch it all unfold from the streets of London?

Tell us more. Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Party time for these 1953 Coronation revellers.

They packed into the Estate Hut for this 1953 party.

Cake-cutting time at this Coronation party.